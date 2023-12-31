YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,167 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $197.37. 1,007,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,994. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.52 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

