YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.52. 42,662,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average of $374.64. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.