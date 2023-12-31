YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,046,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944,865. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

