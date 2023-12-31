YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 823 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $471.56. The stock had a trading volume of 606,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.76 and a 200 day moving average of $456.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.06.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

