YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,520 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 2,350,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

