YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 540,859 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

