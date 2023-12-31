YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

