YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.