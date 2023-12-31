YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,707,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.02. 1,766,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.71. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

