YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

NOW stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $706.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,791. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $655.09 and its 200-day moving average is $597.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

