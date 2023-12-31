YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $65,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.00. The stock had a trading volume of 614,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.57. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

