YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.31 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.77. 881,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

