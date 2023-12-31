YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 6,814,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

