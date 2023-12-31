YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $52,413,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $13,584,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

VOYA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. 609,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

