YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. 3,041,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

