YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.00. 4,409,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,094. The company has a market cap of $539.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

