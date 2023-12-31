YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

