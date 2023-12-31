YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $625.03. 724,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.57.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

