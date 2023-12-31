YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.43. 6,899,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

