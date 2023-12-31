YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

