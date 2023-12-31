YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,770 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.43. 2,057,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,478. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

