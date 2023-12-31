YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,807,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

