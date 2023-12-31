YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average is $198.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.42 and a twelve month high of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.