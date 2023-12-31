YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 65,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.27. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.68 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

