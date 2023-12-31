YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.34 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

