YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $99.13. 1,340,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

