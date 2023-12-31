YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $291.02. 773,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.05. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.