Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.