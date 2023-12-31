Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 888.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.33. The stock had a trading volume of 251,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average is $253.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.