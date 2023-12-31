Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.37. 1,007,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average is $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

