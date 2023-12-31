Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Trimmed by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.56. The company had a trading volume of 805,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $227.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average of $166.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

