1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FLWS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,029. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $699.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.