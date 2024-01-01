1,091,528 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,091,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,179,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 12.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.4 %
WFG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.58. 77,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,100. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
