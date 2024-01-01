1,091,528 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,091,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,179,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 12.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.4 %

WFG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.58. 77,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,100. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.