11,200 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after acquiring an additional 125,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.