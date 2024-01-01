14,024 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,443 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,761. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

EW stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

