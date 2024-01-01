140,800 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 140,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,988,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,915. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.