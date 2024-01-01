14,380 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $115.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

