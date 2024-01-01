147,781 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000. PayPal makes up 0.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.41. 16,807,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,320,580. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

