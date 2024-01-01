18,388 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.3% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.6% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 80.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. 16,222,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,914,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

