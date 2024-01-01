18,600 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Altria Group accounts for about 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

