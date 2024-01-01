2,100 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Linde accounts for 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $410.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

