22,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 495.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 378.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 513,121 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

