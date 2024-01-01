25,018 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 0.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 248,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.46. The stock had a trading volume of 614,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.