511 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KLA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,562,000 after acquiring an additional 263,926 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.97 on Monday, reaching $581.30. 512,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,858. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.