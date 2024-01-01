5,400 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RSG opened at $164.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

