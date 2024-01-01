5,648 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after buying an additional 289,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after buying an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 337,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.26. 588,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.