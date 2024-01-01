60,107 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,000. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.09. The stock had a trading volume of 743,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,081. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.92.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

