6,438 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

