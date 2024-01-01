72,138 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,650. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $458,637.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,104,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $458,637.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,104,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,968 over the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

