92,145 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 4.6% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

